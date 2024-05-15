Railways to Construct Boundary Walls along Tracks in High Speed Train Routes

New Delhi : Indian Railways is planning to construct boundary walls along the tracks in high speed train routes to prevent trespassing and entering of cattle on tracks and to ensure safety of the train passengers, senior railway officials said on Wednesday.

Describing the importance of the boundary walls, Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway said, “The boundary walls along the tracks will enhance safety of the trains and help to stop unauthorized entry of humans on tracks and prevent cattle entering train routs.”

Soubhan Chaudhur, General Manager, Northern Railways recently reviewed the development works and emphasized on improving the maintenance standards of tracks and construction of boundary walls along the track in high speed sections. Chaudhari advised all divisions to take all necessary remedial actions to ensure proper and efficient work.

The project will be done on around 160 kms tracks on Delhi to Mumbai and Delhi to Kolkata routes. The spots have been identified to build boundary walls on high speed train routes. In addition, Kumar said, “The railway has already identified the places where boundary walls are to be erected to prevent cattle run over by trains and safety of railway tracks.”

The railway is committed to provide safe, smooth and efficient services to its customers, the railway official said. Giving details about the project, Kumar said, “The boundary walls will be built from Delhi to Mumbai and Delhi to Kolkata. All the respective zones will construct the walls at their respective areas.”

Besides this, the boundary wall will help to curb encroachment on railway land and avoid any untoward incidents on rail tracks during passing trains. It will also be helpful to ensure railway property through these walls.

Cautioning the public against crossing the rail tracks, railways posted on X, “Be patient and don’t cross while the Level Crossing Gates are closed. Doing so is a punishable offence under the Railway Act.”

“Better Safe than sorry. To change platform use lift, escalators and Foot Over Bridge for convenience and comfort,” railways said in another post.