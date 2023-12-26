Agra: In a rare happening, a foreign couple from France got married as per Hindu customs after being influenced by Hinduism, in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, sources said. It is learnt that the French couple 'Iskender (31) and Basma (29), who work in Paris, had already had a love marriage. But influenced by the Hindu marriage rituals, both of them held hands with each other taking the Hindu customary pledge to be with each other for seven lives as they got married under the Hindu rituals at Kesar Restaurant in Tajganj area of Agra.

The pictures and videos of the unique wedding are being widely shared on social media. Director of the Kesar Restaurant Javed Ali, who performed the 'Kanyadan' of the French couple said that the couple is on a trip to India. He said that in a call from Jaipur, Iskender expressed his desire to get married as per Hindu customs in Agra.

Both of them had reached Agra on Sunday and after seeing the Taj Mahal, both of them got married with Agni as their witness here, Javed said. The Saree for bride Basma and Sherwani for the groom Iskander were purchased from Kinari Bazaar. Iskander and Basma said that both of them had “learned the importance of marriage under Indian tradition on the Internet”.

“Chanting the Vedas and accepting each other with fire as witness is a unique feeling. We were impressed by this. Both of us got married again according to Hindu customs in the city of love, Agra,” Basma said. On this occasion, Iskender read seven verses in English along with Basma and made her wear Mangalsutra.

The unique marriage was solemnized in English by Pandit Suraj Sharma, a local resident of Tajganj. Sharma explained the meaning of each verse to both of them. After getting married as per Hindu customs, Iskander and Basma left for Delhi from Agra on Monday. On the advice of Pandit Suraj Sharma, the foreign couple will reach Varanasi on Tuesday and visit Baba Vishwanath, after which both will leave for France.