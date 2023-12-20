Mathura: Rajasthan's newly elected CM Bhajan Lal's car met with an accident as it got stuck in a roadside drain in Bharatpur district on Tuesday night, sources said. Deeg Superintendent of Police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay said that the accident happened near Poonchari Ka Lotha in Bharatpur on the UP border while the chief minister was on way to Govardhan darshan at the Giriraj temple in Mathura. Upadhyay said that the tyre of the CM's SUV got stuck in a raw drain on the roadside.

CM Bhajanlal narrowly escaped the accident, but was unscathed in the incident. After the accident, CM Bhajanlal left for Govardhan darshan in another car. The Rajasthan CM was given a grand welcome by the locals including BJP workers who garlanded him and chanted slogans. After reaching Govardhan, the Rajasthan Chief Minister offered prayers with rituals in the major temples of Govardhan along with his wife amid tight security arrangements.

Bhajan Lal, along with his wife, was seen absorbed in full devotion during the Govardhan puja. It was the maiden visit of the Rajasthan CM to Govardhan after being elected Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Earlier in the day, the Rajasthan CM visited his home district Bharatpur for the first time after being sworn in as the Rajasthan Chief Minister.

A huge crowd of people thronged the CM's convoy and showered flowers on him to welcome him. After reaching Bharatpur, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma reached his residence in Jawahar Nagar, where a large number of people welcomed him. After this, the CM was given a warm welcome in the Circuit House also.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma thanked everyone for the warm welcome and love from the people. Divisional Commissioner Sanwarmal Verma, Inspector General of Police Rupinder Singh, District Collector Lokbandhu and District Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhawa receieved the CM at Kamalpura border of the district.

Nadbai MLA Jagat Singh, Deeg-Kumher MLA Dr. Shailesh Singh, City MLA Jawahar Singh Bedham were also present on the occasion to welcome the CM and presented the CM 101 kg flower garlands and a religious mace. The CM took the blessings of his parents and held meetings with the people in his home district.