NEWLY APPOINTED RAJASTHAN CM BHAJANLAL SHARMA DEPUTY CMS DIYA KUMARI PREMCHAND BAIRWA TO TAKE OATH ON DEC 15

Newly appointed CM Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy CM Diya Kumari, Premchand Bairwa to take oath on December 15

Jaipur (Rajasthan): BJP legislature party leader Bhajan Lal Sharma is slated to take oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Rajasthan on December 15. Similarly, Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa will be sworn in as the Deputy Chief Ministers on the same day. The ceremony will be held at 12.15 pm at Albert Hall, Ramniwas Bagh, Jaipur.

Several central dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. It is reported that an estimated one lakh people will witness the event. Moreover, newly appointed MLAs and district presidents have been directed to mobilise the people from their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held in front of the Albert Hall. Separate seating arrangements have been made for VIPs, VVIPS and other invited members. However, the BJP aims to organise a mammoth event as a show of strength ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.