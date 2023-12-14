Newly appointed Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy CMs Diya Kumari, Premchand Bairwa to take oath on Dec 15
Published: 1 hours ago
Newly appointed Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy CMs Diya Kumari, Premchand Bairwa to take oath on Dec 15
Published: 1 hours ago
Jaipur (Rajasthan): BJP legislature party leader Bhajan Lal Sharma is slated to take oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Rajasthan on December 15. Similarly, Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa will be sworn in as the Deputy Chief Ministers on the same day. The ceremony will be held at 12.15 pm at Albert Hall, Ramniwas Bagh, Jaipur.
Several central dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. It is reported that an estimated one lakh people will witness the event. Moreover, newly appointed MLAs and district presidents have been directed to mobilise the people from their respective constituencies.
-
आज भाजपा प्रदेश कार्यालय में आगामी 15 दिसम्बर को होने वाले राजस्थान की नवनिर्वाचित सरकार के शपथ-ग्रहण समारोह की तैयारियों को लेकर संगठन महामंत्री श्री @chshekharbjp व भाजपा प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष श्री @npanchariyabjp ने पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की। pic.twitter.com/zENb3AOrrk— BJP Rajasthan (@BJP4Rajasthan) December 13, 2023
Meanwhile, the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held in front of the Albert Hall. Separate seating arrangements have been made for VIPs, VVIPS and other invited members. However, the BJP aims to organise a mammoth event as a show of strength ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
For the unversed, the new CM, Bhajanlal Sharma, is a first-time MLA from the Sanganer constituency. The BJP leader hails from Rajasthan's eastern district and holds a master's degree in political science. On the other hand, Vidhyadhar Nagar MLA Diya Kumari and Dudu MLA Premchand Bairwa are also announced as the new Deputy Chief Ministers and Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani as Speaker of the state legislative assembly.