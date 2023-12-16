RAJASTHAN CM BHAJAN LAL DONATES FARM PRODUCE TO COW SHELTER

Bharatpur: Bhajan Lal Sharma, son of a farmer from Bharatpur's Attari village, took charge as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan on December 15. The newly-elected Chief Minister is a spiritual person, who was involved in charity and humanitarian service. Meanwhile, neighbour Prabhakar Sharma said that Bhajan Lal is a person of a spiritual nature and has immense faith in Lord Girirajji.

He also visits Girirajji and Shrinathji temples located in Poonchri Ka Lotha three to four times a month and donates grains produced in his field to cows. The BJP leader is also a member of the Shrinath Temple Trust and organises a community feast every month for the devotees in the temple.

He also has 18 bighas of ancestral farming land in the village and Rabi and Kharif both crops are grown in the field. Even before the counting of votes, on December 1, Bhajan Lal had reached Shrinath temple, located in Poonchri Ka Lotha. When he was returning to Jaipur after having the darshan of Lord Shri Nathji and Lord Girirajji, he left for Bharatpur after having the darshan of 'Girirajji'.

Prabhakar Sharma also said that the new Chief Minister rises above caste and takes people of all religions and all castes together. When Bhajanlal Sharma became the sarpanch of village Attari in 2000, he treated people of all castes of the village equally and strived for the development of the village.