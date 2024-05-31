Heatwave to Continue over North West and Central India, More Than 24 Deaths Reported: IMD

New Delhi: Amid the intense heatwave spells being witnessed in North West and Central India in the last two weeks, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that heatwave conditions will continue to prevail over these regions till June 1. According to the IMD, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to persist over parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and heatwave in many parts of Punjab on May 31. Similarly, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over isolated parts of West Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Vidarbha on May 31 and isolated heatwave on June 1.

"Heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on May 31 and June 1 while Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh on May 31," it said. The country has been experiencing a blisteringly hot summer, with several States/UTs experiencing heatwave for several days in May.

Heatwave conditions have prevailed over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan since May 17 while Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have experienced it since May 18. According to the weather office, Sri Ganganagar (West Rajasthan) recorded the highest maximum temperature of 48.3°C on Thursday.

The IMD noted that these were above normal by 3-6°C over many parts of Northwest India and in isolated parts of Central and East India. Meanwhile, more than 24 people died of suspected heatstroke in Bihar and Odisha on Thursday and the heatwave in the region is expected to continue until Saturday, as per the local reports.

