Pratapgarh (Rajasthan): In view of the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, police have stepped up the security in the state and intensified checks on vehicles

In one such drive on Tuesday, Dhamotar police seized about 33 quintals of dried poppy husk (Doda powder) from a truck during the vehicle checking drive on the national highway (NH-56). The driver of the truck was arrested by the police. The value of the seized doda powder was estimated to be around Rs 55 crore in the international market.

Doda dust was hidden inside the truck amid gunny bags containing maize. Superintendent of Police, Amit Kumar, said, "We have launched a crackdown against drug and liquor mafias in different police station areas of the district."

In the last 72 hours, drugs worth Rs 6 crore were impounded by the police in the district. These seizures were made at different nakas (checkposts) when the goods were in transit, especially in the bordering areas of the district. The drive will continue till the model code of conduct will remain in force in the district."

"The intensive drive against the drug mafia will continue in the coming days. Police are doing a commendable job. In today's raid, the Dhamotar SHO's job was worth appreciating," the SP added.

In a separate incident, Chhotisadri police in the district impounded 30 kg of doda powder from a youth during the police patrol on Tuesday. Police station in-charge Deepak Kumar said that the police patrol reached the Jalmindi area of the district and they found a suspicious-looking youth. Police arrested him with 30 kg of illegal doda powder was recovered from his possession.

Police arrested Ramprasad alias Rama, who was carrying 20 kg of doda power and was moving around near a bus stand. On seeing the police, a youth began fleeing from the spot and attempted to board a roadway bus. During the search, the police found 20 kg 455 grams of doda powder in his possession.