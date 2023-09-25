UP POLICE SEEK GUIDANCE FROM MP COUNTERPART ON GENDER CHANGE APPLICATIONS OF COPS

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police have sought guidance from its Madhya Pradesh counterpart on the procedures that are to be followed for cops who seek permission to undergo sex change procedure. Also, questions have been asked about the roles that would be assigned to them in the force following gender-change.

The Madhya Pradesh home department has given approval for gender-change to two women cops on the basis of a Supreme Court order. The home department stated that cops would not enjoy the benefits given to women employees after they underwent sex change.

In August, a woman constable posted in MP's Ratlam district was given permission to change her gender and in 2021, nod was given to another constable posted in Niwari district.

Meanwhile, four women constables posted in Gorakhpur, Gonda, Sitapur and Ayodhya under Uttar Pradesh Police moved applications to the DGP seeking permission for undergoing sex change surgery. These cops are also preparing to approach the high court.

The Establishment Department of UP Police is doubtful about taking a decision on these applications. Thus, the DGP headquarters has sought opinion from MP Police in this regard.

According to sources in the UP Police, while giving permission for gender change to a constable in August, the MP Police had stated that the woman was suffering from gender dysphoria since her childhood. This had also been confirmed by Delhi psychiatrist Dr. Rajeev Sharma, who in turn had advised the constable to change her gender.