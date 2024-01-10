Deoria: A lesbian couple from West Bengal working as DJs married each other after falling in love in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, sources said. The two women Jayshree Raul, 28, resident of Vishal Lakshmipur, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, and Rakhi Das, 23, resident of Akshaynagar Refugee Colony, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal married each other at the revered Bhagada Bhavani temple of Majhauliraj in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The two women said that they fell for each other while working together as DJs and swore to live and die together. The Lesbian couple work as DJs with a youth of Lar police station area of Deoria district who is a DJ operator. While living together, both of them became so close to each other that they fell for each other and decided to marry.

The couple said that they are least bothered about what the society thinks about the non-conventional marriage and want to live with each other come what may. The Lesbian couple said that both of them have been living with each other like husband and wife for about two years. Speaking about their decision to marry each other, Jayshree Raul said that they wanted to get married for a long time.

“We have also got a notary certificate made from Bhatparrani tehsil. We had gone to Dirgeshwarnath temple a few days ago to get married but the priest there told us to get permission from the DM, only then the marriage would take place,” Raul said. She said that they were worried whether any temple will allow them to marry. But, after getting married in the Bhagada Bhavani temple, they took a vow to live with each other for the rest of their lives.