Rohtas (Bihar): A lesbian couple from Bihar married at a temple and then went to the police station seeking protection. But, their marriage was termed invalid after it was found that one of the girls was a minor.

The incident took place in Suryapura police station area. According to the police, both girls had eloped from their houses to get married to each other. They had gone to Bhaluni Bhawani Dham and got married by observing all rituals. They vowed to spend the rest of their lives together.

After marriage they went to the police station to inform about the marriage. The girls said that they would stay as husband and wife and was ready to move out to somewhere else if their parents continued to oppose their relationship.

During interrogation it was revealed that the girls were next door neighbours in Aliganj in Suryapura area. One of them was a student of BA second year while her partner had passed class 10 this year. The girls said they were in a relationship for a long time. They used to visit each other's house very often and spend a lot of time together. The girls said that they loved each other's company and soon their friendship evolved into love.

According to police, when it was learnt that one of the girls was a minor, they were informed that their marriage was invalid. Then, both their families were called to the police station and the girls were handed over. The girls said that they would continue their relationship and would ultimately get married after the girl who was a minor became adult.

"The marriage of the two girls is not legal as per the law. We called their families and informed them about the matter. Also, the families were assured that the girls would not face any kind of trouble," Priya Kumari, head of Suryapura police station said.