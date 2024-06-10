SCO vs OMA: Scotland Thrash Oman By Seven Wickets, Top Group B

North Sound (Antigua and Barbuda): An unbeaten half-century by Brandon McMullen guided Scotland to a seven-wicket win over Oman in their ICC T20 World Cup Group B match on Sunday.

In Group B, Scotland is at the top, having won two games and one ending in a no result. This gives them a total of five points. Oman is at the bottom of the points table, having lost all their three games.

Oman won the toss and opted to bat. Scottish bowlers dominated Oman, getting their key players out at crucial junctures despite the fact Oman was playing with a fine run-rate, reaching the 50-run mark in six overs. At one point, Oman was 71/4 in 8.5 overs.

The wicketkeeper-batter Pratik Athavale scored a stylish half-century (54 in 40 balls, with five fours and two sixes), helping their side cross the 100-run mark in 14 overs. Ayaan Khan's classy knock of 41* in 39 balls, with four boundaries, pushed to 150/7 in their 20 overs.

Safyaan Sharif (2/40) was the top bowler for Scotland. Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Christopher Sole and Chris Greaves secured a wicket each.

During the run-chase of 151 runs, Michael Jones (16 in 13 balls, with a four and two sixes) fell early, but George Munsey (41 in 20 balls, with two fours and four sixes) along with McMullen brought back Scotland in the game with some serious hitting. Scotland reached their 50-run mark in 5.5 overs.

After Munsey was dismissed, McMullen continued dominating Oman bowlers, bringing up Scotland's 100-run mark in just nine overs.

Matthew Cross (15* in eight balls, with two sixes) and McMullen (61* in 31 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) took Scotland to a seven-wicket win with 41 balls left.

Skipper Aqib Ilyas, Mehran Khan and Bilal Khan took a wicket each. McMullen took home the 'Player of the Match' award.