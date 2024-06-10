Ahead of Kalki 2898 AD Trailer Launch, Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans at Jalsa - Watch

Hyderabad: Every Sunday, a sea of enthusiastic fans gather outside Jalsa, the Mumbai residence of Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan. This Sunday, June 9, was no exception, as the legendary actor came out of his home to greet his devoted followers, who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their beloved star. For this latest Sunday darshan, Bachchan opted for a white hoodie paired with black pants.

Amitabh Bachchan meets fans at his Mumbai residence (Video Source: ANI)

As soon as the 81-year-old actor stepped out, the crowd erupted into cheers and applause. With his hands folded in a gesture of respect, Bachchan warmly greeted his fans, engaging with them and basking in their adoration. This weekly ritual has been a cherished tradition for over four decades, with hundreds of fans flocking to Jalsa every Sunday to meet the megastar.

Speaking of Big B's professional endeavours, he has been keeping busy with a slew of exciting projects. He is gearing up for the highly anticipated sci-fi thriller, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Slated for release on June 27, 2024, the movie is set against the backdrop of a fictional future civilisation and revolves around the tenth and final incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Kalki. With the trailer scheduled to drop today, fans are eagerly awaiting a glimpse into this thrilling cinematic adventure.