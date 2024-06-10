Madhya Pradesh: CBI arrests NHAI top officer, six others for Rs 10 lakh bribery

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the General Manager and Project Director, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 Lakhs from employees of a private company for showing undue favour to the said company.

The CBI also arrested 6 other accused, including an NHAI consultant and his resident engineer, and four employees of the private company, in the said case of bribery.

A case was registered by CBI on June 8 against 10 accused, including 7 arrested accused and a private company and its two Directors on allegations that two Directors of the said private company, in conspiracy with its accused employees, have been obtaining undue favours by paying undue advantages to accused NHAI officers for obtaining final handing over as well as the issuance of a no objection certificate and processing of the final bill in respect of the Jhansi-Khajuraho Project awarded to the said private company by NHAI.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused, a General Manager and Project Director, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs10 lakh from employees of a private company. Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused persons at various locations, viz., Chhattarpur MP, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra and Gurugram, and incriminating documents, including digital devices, have been recovered.

The arrested accused will be produced before the jurisdictional court in Bhopal. The investigation is continuing, said the CBI.