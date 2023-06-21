Kochi: In an anti-climax to a lesbian relationship, the Kerala High Court has disposed a plea by a woman seeking release of her lesbian partner she said had been abducted by her parents. It is learnt that the habeus corpus petition was filed by one Sumayya Sherin, a resident of Malappuram Kondotty. In her petition, Sumayya said that she had been in a live-in relationship with her lesbian partner Afeefa, a resident of Ernakulam Kolanchery since their Plus one days.

However the court disposed the petition on Monday after Afeefa submitted in the court that she had ended her relationship with Sumayya at her own will without any coercion from her parents. It can be recalled that both the women had eloped in Jan. this year. Sumayya said that the parents of Afeefa traced her mobile number with the help of a retired cyber police officer and abducted Afeefa on May 30 this year.

The two were friends since their school days and fell in love while they were studying in high school and later lived together. On May 30, Sumayya approached the court accusing Afeefa's parents of abducting her. The petitioner also complained that no action was taken even though she filed a complaint with the police.

Sumayya had filed the plea in the court with the help of Vanaja Collective, a NGO which works for LGBTQIA+ and other marginalised groups. It can be recalled that the Kerala High Court had last year allowed two lesbian girls to live together. The court allowed Fatima Noora, a resident of Tamarasseri to live with Adila Nasrin.

Both fell in love while studying in Saudi Arabia.