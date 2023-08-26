INDIA IS USING TECHNOLOGY TO ENSURE BETTER PRESERVATION OF ITS CULTURAL HERITAGE SAYS PM MODI

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is using technology to ensure better preservation of its cultural heritage.

Virtually addressing the G20 Culture Working Group Meeting in Varanasi, the Prime Minister said, "India's mantra is 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi'. "Cultural heritage is not just what is cast in stone, it is also the traditions, customs and festivals that are handed down the generations. We believe that heritage is a vital asset for economic growth and diversification.

Also read: We have achieved what no one else could, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Chandrayaan-3 success

According to PM Modi, the Prime Ministers' Museum in the national capital Delhi showcases India's democratic heritage and culture has an inherent potential to unite. "Your work holds immense significance for the entire humanity," he said. The Prime Minister, who represents the Varanasi constituency in the Lok Sabha, said that the city is a treasure chest of spirituality, knowledge and truth.

The PM also announced that in the coming month, his government will roll out the 'PM Vishwakarma Yojana' with an initial outlay of $1.8 billion. "It will create an ecosystem of support for traditional artisans. It will enable them to flourish in their crafts and contribute to the preservation of India's rich cultural heritage," the Prime Minister added.

Also read: Roads built in India last 9 years cover distance between Earth and Moon: PM Modi