India Lodges Strong Protest With Canada Over Demonstrations By Khalistani Extremists In Vancouver

By PTI

Published : 24 hours ago

Canada faced a strong protest from India over Khalistani extremists organising a 'citizens court' and burning an effigy of PM Modi outside Indian consulate in Vancouver. India expressed serious objections and criticised Canada for providing political space to such elements.

India Lodges Strong Protest With Canada Over Demonstrations By Khalistani Extremists In Vancouver
Khalistan supporters stage a protest (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: India on Thursday lodged a strong protest with Canada over Khalistani extremists holding a so-called "citizens court" outside the Indian consulate in Vancouver. India issued a note verbale or diplomatic note to the Canadian high commission conveying India's serious objection to the demonstration and holding of the "citizens court" by Khalistani elements, authoritative sources said.

The Khalistani extremists also reportedly burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India strongly protested the actions by the Khalistani elements and objected to the space being given to them in Canada by the Justin Trudeau government, the sources said.

New Delhi's protest came a day after the Canadian parliament observed a "moment of silence" in the memory of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down in Surrey, British Columbia, in June last year. The ties between the two countries came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd". India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra last week said India's main issue with Canada continues to be the political space that Ottawa provides to anti-India elements which advocate extremism and violence. India has repeatedly conveyed its "deep concerns" to Canada and New Delhi expects Ottawa to take strong action against those elements, he had said.

Nijjar, who was declared a terrorist by India, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia on June 18 last year. The murder is being probed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

