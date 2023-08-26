WE HAVE ACHIEVED WHAT NO ONE ELSE COULD SAYS PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI ON CHANDRAYAAN 3 SUCCESS

Bengaluru (Karnataka): While hailing the ISRO scientists for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India has reached where no other county has. "We reached where nobody else could. We achieved what no one had done, this is today's India. This is a new India, which thinks in different ways. In the 21st century, India will solve several problems of the world," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"I am feeling very happy to be amongst you. Such happiness is rare. I was in South Africa and then went to Greece, but my mind was with you. I wanted to bow before you," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while interacting with ISRO scientists, who were involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission, India's third lunar mission.

Also read: Chandrayaan-3 success: Had decided to meet ISRO scientists upon my return to India, says PM Narendra Modi

The PM was welcomed by ISRO chief S Somanath. "I wanted to salute you. I salute your hard work and your passion," the PM said. "I recollect every second of August 23 (when the touch down on the Moon happened by Chandrayaan-3 mission). When the touchdown was confirmed, celebrations erupted in ISRO, the entire nation erupted in joy, I cannot forget that. Every Indian felt that they passed a big exam. This was all possible due to you (your efforts)," added Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that the point where the Vikram lander touched down on the moon will be known as "Shiv-Shakti point" and it will inspire future generations.

"The place where Chandrayaan-2 left its impression, will be known as Tiranga Point," the Prime Minister added.

"India has become the fourth country in the world to successfully touch down on the Moon. At one point, we were counted in the third world, and from there, we have become the fifth-largest economy in the world. From the third row to the first-row journey, organisations like ISRO have played a key role," he added.

Also read: PM Modi says his Athens visit will add momentum to India-Greece friendship