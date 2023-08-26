Chandrayaan-3 success: Had decided to meet ISRO scientists upon my return to India, says PM Narendra Modi

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he had decided that upon his arrival to India, he would bow before the scientists, who were part of the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Addressing the public gathered outside the HAL airport here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "In every corner of the world, not only Indians but all those who believe in science, those who see the future, all of them were excited (after the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission).

"You came so early. I was not able to stop myself. As I was abroad... so I decided on my arrival in India, I would first visit Bengaluru and bow before the (ISRO) scientists," added Prime Minister Modi upon his arrival following a successful two-nation tour to South Africa and Greece.

He added that the scientists have made the country proud. Prime Minister Narendra Modi further said that he had requested the Karnataka Governor and Chief Minister not to come to the airport to receive him as it was early morning. "I request the Governor, Chief Minister that they would not come early, they also co-operated. I am meeting the scientists and then would go back (to the national capital)," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister spotted several children in the audience and said "I see a lot of children, this is India's future." He and the Bengaluru public chanted slogans like 'Jai Jawan, Jai Vigyan' (Hail the soldier, Hail the scientists).

Earlier, the Prime Minister was welcomed by several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers outside the HAL airport.

