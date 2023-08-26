Bengaluru (Karnataka): India became only the fourth nation in the world to successfully soft-land on the Moon following the success of the country's third lunar mission - Chandrayaan-3. To celebrate the success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday morning visit the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) centre here.

The Prime Minister, who virtually witnessed the soft landing on the Moon from South Africa, will meet the ISRO chief S Somanath and scientists, who were part of the successful mission.

8.22 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the point where the Vikram lander touched the moon will be known as Shiv-Shakti point. He also said that August 23 will be celebrated as National Space Day.

7.50 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the ISRO centre. He was welcomed by ISRO chief S Somanath and was briefed on the various missions undertaken by the space body.

7.22 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi en route to the ISRO centre even as he is welcomed by hundreds of locals in Bengaluru, who are waiving the Tricolour. This is the Prime Minister's first visit to Karnataka after the Assembly polls in Karnataka, where Congress emerged victorious.

7.11 am

Upon his arrival in Bengaluru, PM Narendra Modi addressed the public gathered outside the HAL airport. He remarked, "I could not control myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India."

6.23 am

A local gathered outside the HAL airport in Bengaluru remarked, "When there was a failure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted it and today we are all celebrating this success." "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have achieved something that no other country could, India is shining," the local was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

6.18 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The Prime Minister before his visit tweeted that he was looking forward to meeting ISRO scientists, who have made the country proud with the success of Chandrayaan-3. "Looking forward to interacting with our exceptional ISRO scientists who have made India proud with the success of Chandrayaan-3. Their dedication and passion are truly the driving forces behind our nation's achievements in the space sector," PM Narendra Modi wrote on X site, formerly known as Twitter.

6.05 am

Locals with posters and the Indian national flag gathered on the streets outside the HAL airport in Bengaluru to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM will meet ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex. The Prime Minister will arrive here shortly after concluding his two-nation visit to South Africa and Greece.