CHANDRAYAAN 3 BENGALURU WELCOMES PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI HE WILL MEET ISRO SCIENTISTS

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his successful two-nation visit to South Africa and Greece on Saturday morning landed at the HAL airport here. He will meet the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanth and scientists, who were part of the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission.

He was welcomed at the HAL airport even as several BJP workers gathered outside the airport.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually witnessed India successfully soft-landing on the Moon. The Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission was successful, as the Vikram lander successfully soft landing on the south pole of the Moon. India became the first country to achieve this rare feat. It joined the ranks of the United States, the erstwhile Soviet Union and China, who have successfully landed on the Moon.

After the success of Chandrayaan-3, the Prime Minister, who was in South Africa to attend the all-important BRICS summit, congratulated the ISRO for their stupendous achievement while sharing his remarks virtually. The world leaders, including United States Vice President Kamala Harris and Russian President Vladimir Putin, congratulated the Prime Minister for the success achieved by Chandrayaan-3.

The Prime Minister after his successful trip to South Africa where it was decided to add six nations to the existing BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), then was on a day-long visit to Greece. The Prime Minister in Athens was involved in a series of programmes and also addressed the Indian diaspora in the Medeterrian nation. He had said that his visit to Athens would add momentum to the India-Greece friendship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet scientists of the ISRO team involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex.

