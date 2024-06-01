Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls. The ABP-C Voter has forecast 353-383 seats for the BJP-led alliance and 152-182 seats for the opposition INDIA bloc. Today's Chanakya predicted a much higher tally for the BJP and its alliance than the 2019 polls. It gave 335 seats to the BJP and 400 to the NDA, with a margin of 15 seats either way. It gave 107 seats to the opposition alliance with a possibility of its tally going up or down by 11 seats. The BJP had given the slogan of '400 paar' for its alliance in this Lok Sabha polls. If the exit polls hold true, Modi will equal the record of the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, in leading his party to victory at the polls for a third straight term. Here are the numbers released by multiple pollsters.
Lok Sabha Exit Poll | Thumping Victory If Not '400 Paar': Most Pollsters Give 350+ Seats To NDA
22:59 June 01
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Polls | Here are the nine pollsters along with their numbers:
21:09 June 01
People Have Voted In Record Numbers To Reelect NDA; 'Opportunistic INDI Alliance' Failed To Strike Chord: PM Modi
As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections ended on Saturday with the conclusion of voting in the 7th phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked the country's electorate for exercising their democratic right and exuded confidence that people have voted in record numbers to re-elect the NDA government. The Prime Minister also said that the "opportunistic INDI Alliance" failed to strike a chord with the voters who rejected their "regressive politics".
20:36 June 01
Congress Rejects Exit Poll Predictions
The Congress on Saturday rejected the exit polls saying the projections were far from being a true reflection of the voter sentiment and did not match the ground level feedback provided by the workers of the INDIA bloc. The polls mostly projected a win for the ruling NDA with over 350/543 seats and limited the INDIA bloc to below 150 seats.
“These exit polls are driven by a profit motive and are on the expected lines. We reject them. These surveys are far from the ground level feedback provided by our workers. We will go by our workers and not such surveys done by private agencies,” AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra Ashish Dua told ETV Bharat.
"We have toured the areas in the state where we sensed the voter sentiment which was totally against the BJP and its allies. The real numbers would only be on June 4. The opposition alliance will get over 35 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra," he said. According to the AICC functionary, if the exit polls were closer to reality, why were the BJP and the PM silent on their achievements? "The BJP and the PM instead kept attacking the Congress manifesto rather than talk about their own document. That would not be the case if they were sure of the numbers," said Dua.
20:10 June 01
Round-up Of Exit Poll Predictions So Far
If you have tuned in now, here’s a round-up of all the numbers that have come in yet:
- Republic Bharat-Matrize: NDA-353-368; INDIA bloc-118-133; Others-43-48
- Jan Ki Baat: NDA 362-392; INDIA bloc: 141-161; Others-10-20
- Republic Bharat-Matrize: NDA-353-368; INDIA bloc-118-133; Others-43-48
- India News-D-Dynamics: NDA-371; INDIA bloc: 125; Others-47
- Republic TV-P MARQ: NDA-359; INDIA bloc-154; Others-30
19:42 June 01
NDA Bagging 23-25 Seats in Karnataka: India Today-Axis My India
Early exit polls predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA, with the ruling alliance projected to open its account in Kerala and sweep Karnataka. The India Today-Axis My India poll says that the NDA will be bagging 23-25 seats in Karnataka while the INDIA bloc lags behind at 3-5 seats. The numbers for Kerala are also in and according to the India Today-Axis My India poll, UDF is bagging 17-18 of the 20 seats up for grabs, and the NDA standing at 2-3. The Republic TV-P Marq poll claimed that the ruling alliance will win up to 359 seats and the opposition INDIA bloc will bag 154 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. The Republic TV-Matrize poll gave 353-368 seats to the NDA and 118-133 seats to the opposition. The Jan Ki Baat poll gave 362-392 seats to the ruling NDA and 141-161 to the opposition alliance. However, several other exit polls, including those from Axis My India and Today's Chanakya, were yet to forecast the full results.
19:11 June 01
Poll of Four Polls: 350 seats to NDA, INDIA Lagging Behind At 125-150
As more exit polls trickle in, all of them are predicting NDA sweeping back to power with thumping numbers for the third consecutive time as well. A poll of polls by NDTV that takes into account four exit poll surveys puts NDA at a comfortable 365 mark. Opposition INDIA, according to this poll of four polls, is lagging behind with 142 seats. Have a look:
|Source
|NDA
|INDIA
|OTHERS
|India News-D Dynamics
|371
|125
|47
|Jan Ki Baat
|362-392
|141-161
|10-20
|News Nation
|342-378
|153-169
|21-23
|Republic Bharat - Matrize
|353-368
|118-133
|43-48
|NDTV Poll of Polls
|365
|142
|36
18:31 June 01
Exit Polls 2024 Live: Republic-PMARQ-Matrize, Lok Poll, Jan ki Baat Predict Return of NDA With Thumping Majority
Exit polls have started to trickle in with Republic-PMARQ among the first pollsters to release their prediction figures. According to their exit poll, NDA is sweeping the elections with 359 seats, while INDIA is expected to get 154 seats. Matrize survey also predicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi returning for a third term with anywhere between 353-368 seats, while the INDIA bloc lags behind at 118-113. Jan Ki Baat has somewhat similar numbers as its survey predicts NDA getting 377 seats, but gives INDIA some leverage at 151. Lok Poll also released its numbers giving 325-335 seats to NDA, 155-165 to INDIA, and 48-55 to others.
17:41 June 01
BJP heading for a third term, may even better its 2019 tally: PK
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has predicted that the BJP is heading for a third straight term and that the saffron party may even better its 2019 numbers and go beyond winning 303 seats. His prediction came hours before pollsters release their Exit Polls to the Lok Sabha election 2024. The 2024 Lok Sabha election concluded on Saturday as 57 seats spread across seven states and the Union territory of Chandigarh went to polls in the seventh and final phase of the elections. Counting of the votes polled will take place on June 4, to choose 542 representatives to the Parliament. Read More...
17:27 June 01
INDIA Bloc parties to get over 295 seats
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after holding discussions with opposition leaders at his residence on Saturday said INDIA bloc will win over 295 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, which come to an end today as voting is about to end shortly in the seventh and final phase today. .
17:03 June 01
After Congress refusal, INDIA bloc's says will participate in exit poll debates to 'expose BJP'
A day after Congress said it would not participate in Lok Sabha exit poll debates set to begin this evening, the opposition bloc it spearheads has taken a U-turn and has decided that all parties will participate in such debates.
"INDIA parties met and decided to expose the BJP and its ecosystem on the prefixed exit polls. After considering factors for and against participating in the exit polls, it has been decided by consensus that all the INDIA parties will participate in the exit poll debates on television this evening," Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera posted on X, shortly after INDIA bloc leaders met at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in the national capital on Saturday afternoon.
On Friday, Khera had said that the Congress would not participate in any Lok Sabha exit poll debates on the television channels as it does not want to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP. "The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP," he said in a statement shared on X.
16:51 June 01
Fight still not over, workers of all parties alert: Kharge
Congress Chief Mallikarjuna Kharge Saturday said the INDIA bloc leaders are confident of a positive outcome in the Lok Sabha elections, however, "the fight is still not over" and workers of all parties are "alert". Kharge posted a video of the INDIA bloc leaders' meeting at his Delhi residence.
"The leaders of INDIA parties are informally meeting today to take stock of the preparations leading up to the counting day. The fight is still not over, and the leaders and workers of all the parties are extremely alert. I thank each one of them for their esteemed presence. We have fought the #LokSabhaElections2024 with all our might and are confident of a positive outcome, as the people of India have supported us. BADLEGA BHARAT, JEETEGA INDIA," he posted on X.
16:41 June 01
INDIA bloc leaders meet to discuss strategy for counting of votes, TMC and PDP skip
Hours before the exit polls for the 2024 elections are published, senior leaders of the INDIA bloc met in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss their strategy for the counting of votes on June 4, even as the TMC and PDP skipped the meeting. Senior leaders of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, CPI-M, CPI, DMK, JMM, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar) met at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Saturday afternoon and held discussions, even as the last phase of polling was underway.
TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already said they would not attend the meeting as there were elections in the state, while PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti did not attend the meeting due to personal reasons. Opposition leaders who attended the meeting included Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Anil Desai, Sitaram Yechury, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwat Mann, Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, Champai Soren, Kalpana Soren, T R Baalu, Farooq Abdullah, D Raja and Mukesh Sahani. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal were also present at the meeting.
16:25 June 01
'May the fascist BJP fall! May INDIA Triumph': Stalin
DMK MP TR Baalu is representing the party in the INDIA bloc meeting being held in New Delhi today (Saturday), DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said. Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge had earlier said the multi-party INDIA bloc will hold an informal meeting on Saturday, only to discuss the preparations for the counting day on June 4 and how its leaders and workers need to stay alert.
In a long post on X, Stalin wrote: "Our #INDIA bloc, formed to defeat the ten-year fascist regime of the BJP and save India, has met the expectations of the people and stands on the cusp of victory. It has rallied a formidable coalition of democratic forces against the BJP, who thought there was nobody to challenge them. This alliance now offers hope to all Indians in the electoral arena.
Through relentless campaigning, the leaders of the INDIA bloc have dismantled the false image the BJP created in the public sphere. With just three days remaining until our impending victory, I urge our cadre to remain vigilant during the vote counting process.
June 4th will mark the beginning of a new dawn for India. In today's meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, DMK will be represented by our party Treasurer and leader of DMK's Parliamentary Party, Thiru. T.R. Baalu avl. May the fascist BJP fall! May INDIA triumph!"
16:13 June 01
Why Ban On Exit Polls During the Voting?
The Election Commission views the publication of Exit Polls before the prescribed timings as a violation under the provision of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. It is of the view that such things might have an impact on the minds of the voters and would influence them to act according to the numbers.
The act envisages the EC to notify the prescribed time and date for the conduct of any exit poll or opinion poll. As per law, the Commission will notify the ban of publishing of exit poll, starting from the beginning of poll on the first day of poll and till half-an-hour after completion of voting on the last day of the poll in all the States and Union Territories. Any violation of this provision can be punished with "imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine or with both."
16:00 June 01
What is the Difference Between Exit Polls and Opinion Polls?
Opinion polls and exit polls are crucial in the understanding of voter behaviour during elections. Past data has often questioned the credibility of both opinion polls and exit polls.
15:53 June 01
History of Exit Polls
The first exit poll was carried out in India in 1957 when the authorities roped in the Indian Institute of Public Opinion to carry out a post-poll survey during the second Lok Sabha polls. Years later in 1996, Doordarshan roped in Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS to conduct exit polls across the country.
14:42 June 01
- Exit Poll Result 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: When and where to watch?
Different pollsters will publish their Exit Polls in the evening today (June 1, 2024) on multiple news channels, website and social media platforms especially X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Many pollsters live-stream the exit polls, as viewers glue to their smartphones to gauge the outcome before the real results unfold.
