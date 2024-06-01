Lok Sabha Exit Poll | Thumping Victory If Not '400 Paar': Most Pollsters Give 350+ Seats To NDA

The Congress on Saturday rejected the exit polls saying the projections were far from being a true reflection of the voter sentiment and did not match the ground level feedback provided by the workers of the INDIA bloc. The polls mostly projected a win for the ruling NDA with over 350/543 seats and limited the INDIA bloc to below 150 seats.

“These exit polls are driven by a profit motive and are on the expected lines. We reject them. These surveys are far from the ground level feedback provided by our workers. We will go by our workers and not such surveys done by private agencies,” AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra Ashish Dua told ETV Bharat.

“We have toured the areas in the state where we sensed the voter sentiment which was totally against the BJP and its allies. The real numbers would only be on June 4. The opposition alliance will get over 35 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra,” he said. According to the AICC functionary, if the exit polls were closer to reality, why were the BJP and the PM silent on their achievements? “The BJP and the PM instead kept attacking the Congress manifesto rather than talk about their own document. That would not be the case if they were sure of the numbers,” said Dua. Read More...