Agra: In a shocking incident, employees of a homestay allegedly gang-raped a girl working in the house in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night, police said. Police have arrested four accused in the case while another man is absconding in the case. A police official said that the incident took place at Tajnagari Phase 2 late on Saturday night.

DCP City Suraj Kumar Rai said that late on Saturday night, police received information that the girl had been sexually assaulted at Rich Homestay. Following the inputs, Tajganj police station reached the spot and found the girl crying bitterly in the home stay, the DCP said. On inquiring, the girl narrated her ordeal saying that she had been gangraped by the employees of the homestay.

In her statement, the girl said that the accused first forced her to drink alcohol before gangraping her. The girl said that the accused had earlier fraudulently made an obscene video of her and were blackmailing her with the video. On Saturday night too, the accused threatened to make the video viral and when she protested, she was brutally beaten and later gangraped by the accused, she said.