BJP RAJYA SABHA MP HARDWAR DUBEY PASSED AWAY

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): BJP's Rajya Sabha MP, Hardwar Dubey, a prominent figure in Agra politics, passed away on Monday morning at Fortis Hospital in Delhi. He was 74. He was admitted to the hospital by his relatives when his health suddenly deteriorated at his residence in Delhi.

Dubey had been actively involved in the politics of Agra for a considerable period of time, serving as an MLA from Agra Cantonment on two occasions and holding the position of Minister of State for Finance in the Kalyan Singh government. He was entrusted with numerous significant responsibilities by the party throughout his career.

Pranshu Dubey, a BJP leader, shared that his father, MP Hardwar Dubey, was in good health until Sunday. However, late on Sunday night, he was admitted to Fortis Hospital due to sudden heart pain. His body is expected to be brought to Agra by Monday afternoon, and his last rites will be performed in the late evening of the same day.

It is worth mentioning that Dubey was famously referred to as one of the "five Pandavas of BJP" in Agra. Alongside Rajkumar Sama, Bhagwan Shankar Rawat, Rameshkant Lavania, and Satya Prakash Vikal, he played a vital role in establishing the roots of Jansangh and BJP in the city. The passing of MP Hardwar Dubey marks the loss of the last surviving member of this esteemed group.

Born on July 1, 1949, in Hussainabad, Ballia district, Dubey's birthplace may have been Ballia, but Agra became his workplace. He first arrived in Agra as an organization minister in Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. It was in Agra that he married Professor Kamla Pandey. His permanent residence in Agra is located in Ajanta Colony, Dholpur House. In addition to his political engagements, he had also served as a district campaigner for RSS in Sitapur, Ayodhya, and Shahjahanpur.

Hardwar Dubey's political journey is marked by various milestones. He became the organization minister of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in 1969 and later, in 1983, held the position of minister and metropolitan president of Agra metropolis. In 1989, he won his first election as an MLA from the cantonment, and in the 1991 assembly elections, he secured his second term as an MLA from the same constituency.

In 1991, he was appointed as the Minister of State for Finance under the leadership of Kalyan Singh. In 2005, Dubey contested but lost the by-election for the Kheragarh Legislative Assembly. In 2011, he faced defeat in the election for the Agra Firozabad Legislative Council seat. He was then appointed as the BJP State Spokesperson in the same year, followed by his elevation to the position of BJP State Vice President in 2013. Finally, on November 26, 2020, he took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha.