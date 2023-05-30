Chandrapur (Maharashtra) : Balu Dhanorkar, the only Congress MP in Maharashtra, passed away in Delhi yesterday night. He breathed his last at the age of 47 due to an intestinal infection. His relatives said that the mortal remains of Dhanorkar will be cremated in Varora. Balu Dhanorkar was first admitted to a hospital in Nagpur but was later shifted to Delhi by air ambulance.

Dhanorkar was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi as his condition worsened. After that, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital itself. Sources said that the MP died due to an intestinal infection that worsened his health condition further. The MP underwent kidney stone surgery on Saturday. Due to the infection in his intestine, he did not respond to the treatment and eventually passed away. He is survived by his wife Pratibha Dhanorkar (MLA) and two sons.

Father died four days ago

Prior to his health deterioration, MP Balu Dhanorkar's father also turned critical. Later the MP's father died four days ago but Dhanorkar could not attend the funeral rites of his father. On the other hand, the MP's health condition became critical. As a result, he could not attend the last rites for his father's mortal remains.

Balu Dhanokar actually began his political career in the Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and emerge strong in the Chandrapur district. He went on to win the assembly election in 2014. Later, Balu Dhanorkar shifted his loyalty to Congress and won the Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat in 2019 on a Congress ticket. His wife also won as an MLA.