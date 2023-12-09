AURAIYA POLICE ARREST FOUR MUSLIM YOUTHS FOR BEATING UP DALIT CHILD RUTHLESSLY

Auraiya: Phaphund police have arrested four men after a brutal video of the quartet beating up a Dalit child with sticks went viral. In the video, the youths are seen tying the child's hands and legs with ropes and then assaulting it mercilessly. As per sources, the incident took place last Sunday night after the men suspected the child of committing theft. Soon after the video gained traction, the cops swung into action and nabbed the accused men.

Details of video: In the video that went viral, the child can be seen yelling in pain after being beaten with a stick. However, the miscreants did not stop at that and continued to torture the child ruthlessly. This created a stir in the police department and officials immediately took strict action against the abusers.

Religion on the cards: The child hails from the Dalit community and the four men who beat him are Muslims. The police are interrogating the four youths who were arrested based on the viral video. Circle Officer (CO) Pradeep Kumar said that the video was recorded near the Guddu Medical Store in Mohalla Jogian.

