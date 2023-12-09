Jaipur: The Congress High Command will take a detailed report from Acting Chief Minister (CM) Ashok Gehlot, Govind Singh Dotasara and other senior leaders on Saturday in New Delhi regarding the defeat of the party in the recently held Rajasthan Assembly elections. After discussing the main reasons behind the defeat, it will also focus on making a strategy to put brakes on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mission 25 in the Lok Sabha elections.

The discussion will be held during Saturday's review meeting at AICC headquarters under the chairmanship of National President Mallikarjun Kharge. Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi may also be present. Recently, Rahul Gandhi was about to go on a foreign tour, but his program got cancelled. The meeting will be attended by Organization General Secretary KC Venugopal, state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the manifesto committee chairman, Dr CP Joshi, screening committee chairman Gaurav Gogoi and Sachin Pilot.

Leader of the Legislative Party to be discussed: During the high-level meeting of Congress in Delhi, the leader of the Congress Legislative Party will also be discussed in the Assembly. Discussion regarding the new role of Leader of the Opposition, Chief Whip of the Opposition and State President Govind Singh Dotasara is on the cards. Before leaving for Delhi, CM Ashok Gehlot said that the meeting will primarily focus on the poor figures of the party in the state election despite the good atmosphere. There will also talks on the initial phase of strategy for victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Question on arbitrary ticket distribution: In this meeting tabled by Congress, its high command might also express its displeasure over the arbitrariness of CM Gehlot while distributing tickets in the state. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has also expressed his displeasure over the results from Design Box, which is handling the campaign in Rajasthan. Tickets were distributed across 50 assembly seats with the consent of CM Gehlot and Design Box. Of these, Congress won only 10 seats. The top leadership of Congress is ready to take action against the leader who is responsible for this. On the other hand, the BJP recorded a massive win and won six out of eight assemblies in Jaipur. One minister lost the election, one refused to contest and another minister was not given a ticket.