PRO TEM SPEAKER AKBARUDDIN OWAISI ADMINISTERS OATH TO NEWLY ELECTED MLAS BJP MEMBERS ABSTAIN

Hyderabad (Telangana) : AIMIM MLA and Pro-tem speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi administered oath to the newly elected MLAs in the maiden session of the Third Telangana Assembly here on Saturday. Those who were administered first were Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. The BJP members expressed their protest by abstaining from the oath-taking.

Earlier, Akbaruddin Owaisi was administered the oath by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan as the Pro-tem Speaker of Telangana Assembly at a brief ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. Owaisi took the oath in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. As the Pro-tem Speaker, Owaisi runs the Assembly session until the new Speaker is elected.

Akburuddin was appointed as protem speaker yesterday as he was the senior most member of the recently elected Assembly. He has won from the Chandrayanagutta assembly constituency in Hyderabad city limits for the sixth consecutive term in the latest elections.

The elected legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have boycotted the oath-taking event in the House in protest against the AIMIM MLA presiding over the proceedings. The Congress won 64 MLA seats in the 119-member Telangana Assembly in the November 30 elections while the Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) won 39 followed by BJP with eight, MIM seven and CPI one.