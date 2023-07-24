Varanasi: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) began its survey of the mosque premises amid heavy security deployment of the Uttar Pradesh Police, on Monday. The team will use GPR (Ground Penetrating Radar) for the survey as instructed by the District Court, which passed orders for the survey.

Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in the Gyanvapi mosque case, termed the event as a glorious moment for the Hindus. "This is a very glorious moment for us for the Hindu community and crores of Hindus... Survey is the only possible solution to this Gyanvapi issue," the petitioner reiterated.

GPR usage, excavation- The Court directed the Director of ASI to conduct a detailed scientific investigation by using the GPR. It has allowed the ASI to use excavation, dating method and other modern techniques of the present structure which will shed light on whether the construction was carried out over a pre-existing one that belongs to a 'Hindu temple,' the court order read. It specifically directed the use of GPR technology for survey just below the three domes of the building in question", and to conduct an excavation there if required.

A team of the ASI arrived here on Sunday to conduct a scientific survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple is built upon a temple. Varanasi District Magistrate S Rajalingam had said, "We have been intimated by the ASI that the survey will begin tomorrow."

Advocate of the Hindu side Madan Mohan Yadav said the ASI team has reached Varanasi and will start the survey of the Gyanvapi complex at around 7 am on Monday. He added that an advocate each of the petitioners will accompany the survey team. District judge A K Vishvesh on Friday directed the ASI to conduct a detailed scientific survey -- including excavations, wherever necessary -- to determine if the mosque in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh is built upon a temple.

The mosque's 'wazukhana', where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a 'shivling' exists, will not be part of the survey, following an earlier Supreme Court order protecting that spot in the complex. The judge directed the ASI to submit a report to the court by August 4, along with videos and photographs of survey proceedings.

Survey not to disrupt prayers-The court has directed the survey team and the district adiministration to ensure that the survey process does not affect the prayers by the Muslim worshippers inside the mosque. The court has alos issued orders that the authorities should not in any way cause damage to the property of the mosque during the survey. The Varanasi District Court has ordered that the scientific survey by the ASI can be carried out between 8-12 AM.

On July 14, Vishnu Shankar Jain, an advocate for the Hindu side, filed an application for scientific survey in the District Judge's court over the matter. The application said the place was “related to the sentiments of millions of people.” He claimed that the “remnants” of the temple were visible on the western wall in the mosque complex.

