Reasi Police Conducts Mock Security Drill At Vaishno Devi Shrine

Reasi(Jammu and Kashmir): Reasi police, along with other security agencies, conducted a mock drill in the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) shrine area in Jammu's Katra.

The purpose of the mock drill was to ensure inter-agency coordination in the area in case of any emergency and the response thereof. Taking to its social media, the Reasi police informed that in the mock drill, that took place on Friday, all the adjoining villages near the SMVD shrine track were sanitised. Village Defence Guards (VDGs) along with police dominated the area around the shrine, plugging off the routes to track.

Meanwhile, Mohita Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, briefed all the officers involved in the mock drill to understand their role and responsibility and further share it with every jawan involved in the security of the shrine. She further stressed that safety and security of the shrine and yatris are the prime responsibility of Reasi Police and every effort will be made to ensure the same.

The SSP further added that information concerning any suspicious movement or sighting of any suspicious person in the area should immediately be shared with the District Police Reasi contacts on the below-mentioned numbers:

Police Control Room Reasi - 9622856295/112, SSP Reasi - 7051003200, Addl. SP Reasi - 7051003201, Addl. SP Katra - 7051003202, Dy.SP Hqrs Reasi - 7051003205, Dy.SP Bhawan - 7051003203, SDPO Katra - 7051003204, SDPO Arnas - 7051003206, SDPO Mahore - 7051003207, SHO P/S Bhawan - 7051003211, SHO P/S Katra - 7051003212, SHO P/S Reasi - 7051003213, SHO P/S Pouni - 7051003214, SHO P/S Ransoo - 7051003215, SHO P/S Arnas - 7051003216, SHO P/S Chassana - 7051003217, SHO P/S Mahore - 7051003218.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday in a high-level meeting with senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the national capital and directed to call another detailed meeting on June 16 over the issue. Shah conducted the meeting in the wake of recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, which have raised concerns about the security arrangements in the region.

Since June 9, there have been terror strikes at four places in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda in which nine pilgrims and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan were killed while a civilian and seven security personnel were injured.