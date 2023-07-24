New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday ordered a status quo until 5 pm on July 26, on the Varanasi district court order, passed on July 21, allowing an extensive survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to ascertain whether the mosque was built over a pre-existing Hindu temple. The district court had held that the scientific investigation is “necessary” for the “true facts” to come out.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said, “We are of the view that some breathing time should be granted to them to appeal." The top court said the Muslim side can move the Allahabad High Court to challenge the district court order and until 5 pm on July 26, the district court order will not be enforced.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentioned a plea before the apex court moved by Gyanvapi mosque management committee against the decision of the Varanasi District Court in Uttar Pradesh allowing an application by the Hindu woman applicants seeking a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises except for the wuzukhana (chamber for ablution).

Ahmadi vehemently pressed for a stay on the district court order. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that not a brick has been removed nor is it planned to be removed for at least a week, and added that right now what is going on is measurement, photography, and radar imaging, which will not affect the structure.

Ahmadi stressed that what is the tearing hurry now, when nothing has happened since 1947. During the hearing, the top court asked Mehta if he can make a statement that there will be status quo until Friday. Mehta replied that he can't make such a statement, pointing out there is no excavation or invasive method being used for the time being.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the Hindu petitioners, vehemently opposed any status quo by the apex court on the Varanasi court order. Concluding the hearing, the top court said should the petitioner move high court the registrar judicial shall ensure it is placed before a roster so that it is heard before status quo order ends.

The ASI team which arrived on Sunday began its survey of the mosque premises amid heavy security deployment of the Uttar Pradesh Police, on Monday. The team was using the GPR (Ground Penetrating Radar) for the survey as per the instructions from the District Court, which has passed orders for the survey.

Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in the Gyanvapi mosque case, hailed the beginning of the survey process as a glorious moment for the Hindus. "This is a very glorious moment for us for the Hindu community and crores of Hindus... Survey is the only possible solution to this Gyanvapi issue," ANI quoted the petitioner as saying.