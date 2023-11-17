ASI SEEKS 15 MORE DAYS FROM COURT TO SUBMIT SURVEY REPORT IN GYANVAPI CASE

Varanasi: The Archaeological Survey of India, which was to submit the report of the survey of the Gyanvapi complex to the court on Friday, has sought 15 more days from the court to submit the report, sources said. An official said that the lawyer appointed by the Archaeological Survey of India sought the fortnight to submit the survey report “due to some technical updates in the report”.

It is learnt that an application has been given in the court by the Archaeological Survey of India. The District Judge will hear the plea later in the day today. Sources said that the work of ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex has been completed on November 2. Later, the court had given time till November 17 to the Archaeological Survey of India to file the report.

It is believed that the ASI has prepared around 400-page report of the survey which will be filed in the court. It can be recalled that the court had on July 21 directed the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex to ascertain whether the Gyanvapi mosque had been built on the remnants of an ancient temple as claimed by the Hindu side.