Gyanvapi case: Court to hear plea seeking handing over basement to DM Varanasi today
Published: 2 hours ago
Varanasi: A local court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi will hear a plea demanding handing over the basement of Vyas ji to the District Magistrate Varanasi. The hearing will be held in the court of the District Judge Varanasi. The hearing comes after a plea which was first filed in the court of Senior Judge Civil Division demanding that the responsibility of Vyas ji's basement located in Gyanvapi mosque premises be handed over to the District Officer.
The petitioner later appealed that the petition be transferred to the court of the District Judge under the transfer application. Recently, the District Judge had agreed to hear this case in his court. The defendant Anjuman Intizamiya, the Masjid Committee has also made preparations to file a written objection against the plea.
On October 27, on behalf of Pandit Somnath Vyas's grandson Shailendra Kumar Pathak, his lawyers Sudhir Tripathi, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi and Deepak Singh submitted an application in the court requesting for early hearing of the case. A simultaneous hearing is also being held today in the case over the petition filed by five women in the District Judge's court demanding regular worship of Shringaar Gauri.
The Allahabad High Court is also hearing a batch of petitions by the Muslim side challenging the validity of a lawsuit seeking to restore a temple at the location of the Gyanvapi mosque. The Hindu side has claimed that the Gyanvapi mosque was built on the remnants of an ancient temple. The Allahabad High Court on Monday, Oct 30 deferred the hearing in the case to Nov 8.