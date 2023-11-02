Varanasi: A local court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi will hear a plea demanding handing over the basement of Vyas ji to the District Magistrate Varanasi. The hearing will be held in the court of the District Judge Varanasi. The hearing comes after a plea which was first filed in the court of Senior Judge Civil Division demanding that the responsibility of Vyas ji's basement located in Gyanvapi mosque premises be handed over to the District Officer.

The petitioner later appealed that the petition be transferred to the court of the District Judge under the transfer application. Recently, the District Judge had agreed to hear this case in his court. The defendant Anjuman Intizamiya, the Masjid Committee has also made preparations to file a written objection against the plea.

On October 27, on behalf of Pandit Somnath Vyas's grandson Shailendra Kumar Pathak, his lawyers Sudhir Tripathi, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi and Deepak Singh submitted an application in the court requesting for early hearing of the case. A simultaneous hearing is also being held today in the case over the petition filed by five women in the District Judge's court demanding regular worship of Shringaar Gauri.