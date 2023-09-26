GYANVAPI CASE FRESH PLEA IN COURT DEMANDS HANDING OVER BASEMENT TO DM VARANASI

Varanasi: Amid the ongoing survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, a new suit was filed on Monday in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division to hand over the basement of Vyas ji to the District Magistrate. A transfer application has also been filed in this regard in the District Judge's court. The court is scheduled to hear the plea on Tuesday.

The mosque management committee is also expected to submit the objection against the plea today. It is learnt that the suit has been filed by Vyas ji's son Shailendra Kumar Vyas through advocates Vishnu Shankar Jain, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi and Sudhir Tripathi. In his suit, the petitioner said that Vyas ji's basement had been in the possession of Vyas ji's family for years.

After 1993, this basement has been barricaded by the orders of the state government, he said. At present the door of this basement located in front of Nandi ji is open, he said. It was alleged that under these circumstances the Anjuman arrangements could take over the mosque demanding that the basement should be handed over to the DM.