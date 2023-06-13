Hyderabad The Reserve Bank of India RBI did not raise the key interest rate in recent weeks While this has brought some relief to borrowers uncertainty still continues about how long this relief will last Borrowers face challenges when loans are expensive Their loan eligibility will decrease and as a result the size of the house purchased may be affected Should you take a home loan in the current situation Or wait a little longerAnnual retail inflation eased to 566 per cent in March It touched a 15month low compared to 644 per cent in the previous month RBI will continue to monitor this Corrective action in interest rates may be taken in the upcoming monetary policy review So if you are already planning to buy a home keep in mind that interest rates fluctuate Home loans are usually on a floating interest basis These change whenever the repo rate changes So prepare to get a home loan without thinking about the interest ratesWith a little planning ahead the dream of becoming a homeowner can come true It is important whether you are financially stable or not A home loan lasts for a long time So make sure that there is no problem with monthly payments The loan is usually available up to 7580 per cent of the value of the house There are other expenses like stamp duty and registration You have to bear at least 3040 per cent of the property value The decision to own a house should be postponed until a better financial condition is reachedAlso Read Lowrisk index schemes good for longterm investmentsBanks are now linking loan interest rates to credit scores If you have a good credit score you will get an interest concession This will save you money in the long run If your credit score is poor you will have to pay a higher interest rate This will make your loan more expensive If the score is more than 750 points loans are easily available Before applying for a loan try to find out whether your credit score is in good standing or notInterest rates are currently high If inflation remains at the RBI s tolerance level for a longer period of time interest rates may be cut If you decide to buy a house there is no need to wait for interest rates to drop You will borrow on a floating interest basis So whenever the repo rate goes down the interest on the home loan linked to it goes down So there will be no problemIf you have a fixed income and a low debttoincome ratio the chances of getting a loan at subsidized interest are high You can try to take a loan from a bank where you have maintained an account for a long time All your financial details are with them So it helps a lot while taking a loan It is advisable to take a home loan when you think that you will pay the instalments continuously for 1020 years without any problems as planned There is no point in waiting to buy a house as real estate prices are increasing from time to time