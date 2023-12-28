Hyderabad: As a court in Qatar commuted the death sentence of eight ex-Indian Navy veterans, arrested in August last year in the Dahra Global 'espionage' case as confirmed the External Affairs Ministry, here is a look at the timeline of the events around the case.

August 2022- Qatari authorities arrested former Indian naval officials on vague charges. Following a significant time of detainment, the Qatari officials said that the eight ex naval officials were spying on Qatar's secret submarine program for Israel. The incident came to the spotlight when the Indian Ministry for External Affairs (MEA) named it a "high priority" case.

September 2022- The primary bail plea of the imprisoned Indian officials was held a month after they were captured and kept in isolation and the plea was rejected. New Delhi had the consular access to the eight prisoners and has attempted to secure their release, yet has been told by Doha that the evidence suggests the former officials passed on intelligence to Israel. Qatari officials have also claimed that they hold electronic proof of their involvement.

October 2022- The Qatari authorities granted the first consular access to the arrested Navy veterans on Oct 3, 2022.

March 2023- In late march, the Indian nationals had their first trial in the case in the Qatar court. On March 15 this year, the last bail plea of the Navy veterans was rejected by the court. On March 25 this year, the Qatari authorities filed the charge sheet against the eight Navy veterans and on March 30, Dahra Global, which employed the Navy veterans closed operations.

June 2023- The second trial in the case was held in June 2023, as per reports from Qatar.

October 2023- On October 1 this year, India's ambassador in Doha and deputy head of mission met the officers. On Oct 26, the eight Indian Naval personnel were given death sentence in Qatar by a local court.

November, 2023- On Nov 7 this year, the Indian embassy in Doha secured additional consular access to the detainees, as announced by the MEA. Two days later on Nov 9, the legal team of the eight Indian Navy veterans filed an appeal against the death sentence handed to them by the Qatari court. On Nov 24, a Qatari court accepted the appeal document on the sentencing of eight former Indian naval personnel to death.

December 2023- On Dec 7, India's envoy in Qatar met eight Indian nationals sentenced to death, aiming to provide consular assistance to them.