EIGHT INDIAN NAVY VETERANS FACING DEATH PENALTY QATAR NEEDS TO RETHINK ITS ACTION SAYS FORMER DIPLOMAT

New Delhi: The death sentence awarded by a court in Qatar to eight former Indian Navy personnel has raised multiple questions. Speaking to ETV Bharat, India's former ambassador Rajiv Dogra said, "Qatar needs to rethink its action because the Omani head of the company Khamis-Al-Ajmi, who was based in Qatar, was allowed to go back to his country and Ajmi was the one, who directed the detained Indian officers to do whatever was being alleged. How can the Qatari government allow Ajmi to go back to his own country and condemn the rest?"

While the Indian government is engaging diplomatically with its Qatar counterpart, speculations are rife that Pakistan might be behind the issue as its ties with Qatar have been steady and increasing over the past two years. The case has put India in a difficult position and it is a significant diplomatic challenge for New Delhi.

The eight former Navy personnel were working at Al Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a defence services provider company in Qatar. The company is owned by an Omani national, Khamis al-Ajmi, a retired squadron leader of the Royal Oman Air Force. This man, too, was arrested along with the eight Indians, but he was released in November 2022.

“Qatar has some rethinking to do whether it is following the course of justice and natural law or is it just being promoted by Pakistan because there has been speculation that Islamabad instigated the action," former ambassador Rajeev Dogra said.

Dogra further said, "India's West policy has been steady and it has been West Asia-friendly policy and I do not think that is going to change amid the crisis. It is in mutual interest for both West Asian countries and India to maintain good relations. The damage to the ties will impact both sides."

Meanwhile, on October 30, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met with the families of the eight Indians facing the death penalty in Qatar and assured them that the government will continue to make efforts to secure their release. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), EAM said, “Met this morning with the families of the eight Indians detained in Qatar. Stressed that the government attaches the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families. Underlined that the government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. Will coordinate with the families in that regard."

Eight former Indian Navy personnel have been sentenced to death by a court in Qatar. They were arrested by Qatari authorities on August 30, 2022, and have since been under solitary confinement. Their trial began on March 29 this year. The Ministry of External Affairs said on October 26 that it was “deeply shocked by the verdict of the death penalty” and was “awaiting the detailed judgment". The Ministry also said that it was “exploring all legal options”.

Jaishankar had assured Parliament in December 2022 that the issue of eight former Indian naval officers was on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's priority list. Earlier, the Indian government expressed deep shock over the verdict and may soon appeal against it.

As the crisis in the Middle East continues, India's diplomacy on the Israel-Hamas war is also being carefully watched. It is pertinent to note that last week India abstained from voting in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict leading to a cessation of hostilities. The Jordanian-drafted resolution did not make any mention of the Hamas militant group, with the US expressing outrage at the omission.