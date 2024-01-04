Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) Chief YS Sharmila is all set to merge with the Congress in Telangana today.

YS Sharmila on her visit to Idupulapaya yesterday, announced her readiness to join the Grand Old Party and said that she will soon be meeting the BJP top brass in New Delhi.

The significant move by the YSRTP chief comes days after the Congress party won the Telangana assembly elections. During the recent assembly elections in Telangana, YS Sharmila constantly rendered her support to the Congress party. She clarified that she did not contest the polls as it would have led to spilling of votes.

"I am extending support to the Congress party because it stands the chance of winning in the Telangana Assembly elections... KCR has not fulfilled any of the promises he made to the people in his 9-year tenure. And that's the only reason I do not want KCR to come to power... I, as the YSR's daughter risk Congress' chance, because I tend to pull the Congress vote bank," she said in a statement made ahead of the Telangana assembly elections.

Highlighting the significance of the support, she stated that the Congress party's victory in 31 seats in Telangana was largely due to their abstention from contesting. "In more than 55 constituencies I am going to affect the Congress vote bank and in more than 20 constituencies, I am going to help Congress lose in case I contest," she said.