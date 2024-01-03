Hyderabad (Telangana) : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the MD of Hyderabad Metro Rail to expand the metro rail lines to serve the maximum number of passengers residing in different parts within the metropolitan area.

The CM wanted new proposals to be made for more metro routes in coordination with the Commissioner of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Corporation. He also suggested that the DPR and traffic study on the new proposals for the second phase of Metro should be completed as early as possible. The expansion of roads should be done for the construction of new lines without any impact on religious and historical buildings.

CM Revanth Reddy suggested these new metro proposals for LB Nagar, Hayatnagar, Miyapur-Patancheru, Rayadurgam-Financial District and MGBS-Airport. He made these suggestions at a high-level review meeting conducted on the second and third phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail at the CM's Secretariat on Tuesday. On this occasion, a Power Point presentation was made by Metrorail MD NVS Reddy.

The Chief Minister stated that the proposals of HMRL to widen the road from Darul Shifa Junction to Shalibanda for the construction of metro rail should be consulted with the public representatives of Old City and the feasibility should be examined. Due to this, there is a possibility that the old city will develop very fast at par with other areas. As part of the Metro Rail construction plan, it has been found that there are 103 heritage and religious structures in the old city. He said that if necessary in this process, he himself will participate at the field level.

CM Revanth has ordered the suspension of the construction of the 31 km road from Rayadurgam to Shamshabad Airport, which was planned to be undertaken by the previous government at a cost of Rs.6,250 crore. He said that there is an outer ring road without any difficulties to travel on this route. Instead of this route, the Airport Metro should be connected from LB Nagar via MGBS via Old City, he said, adding that plans should be made including the 5 km distance from Nagol to LB Nagar.

According to the changed alignment regarding the Airport Metro, the traffic study related to Via Old City and LB Nagar should be done and DPR should be prepared quickly, he said. He ordered for a comprehensive master plan to meet the needs of the rapidly developing city of Hyderabad. Plans should be made to make the areas around ORR a growth hub, he suggested.

CM Revanth Reddy further said that there should be a metro rail connection from airport area to Kandukur on Srisailam highway. He said that the third phase of metro rail expansion should be done from JBS Metro Station to Sameerpet and Kandlakoya/Medchal. Government Chief Secretary Shantikumari, Municipal Administration Department Principal Secretary Danakishore, CMO Principal Secretary Seshadri, Secretary Shanawaz Qasim and others participated in this meeting. The following are the approved routes.