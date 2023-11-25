CONG WOULD RETURN MONEY LOOTED BY KCR GOVT FROM COMMON PEOPLE RAHUL GANDHI

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the upcoming elections in Telangana is a battle between the 'Telangana of aristocracy' and the 'Telangana of common people'. Gandhi criticised the BRS government for its 'Dharani' portal, which he claimed was to grab lands from poor and alleged that the ruling party has destroyed the dreams and aspirations of the youth.

Addressing a public rally in Adilabad, Gandhi said that if the Congress comes to power in Telangana, they will collect the money looted by the ruling party and deposit it in the bank accounts of the common people. He said the party would provide Rs 15,000 per acre a year to farmers and Rs 12,000 to agricultural labourers under Rythu Bharosa.

Reminding voters that it was the Congress that started providing free electricity for agriculture, Gandhi clarified that if the party wins, they will provide free 24-hour electricity to the farmers.

Gandhi asked people as to how many of them got two-bedroom houses during the 10-year tenure of BRS. He accused BRS MLAs of looting commissions of Rs 3 lakhs in the Dalit Bandhu scheme and said that Rs 5200 crore was looted in the SC sub-plan. "When Telangana was given, we did not expect such a situation. BRS leaders have destroyed the dreams and aspirations of Telangana youth," he said.

He announced six "guarantees" to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Telangana. "Congress is not only giving a guarantee card, it is also giving the right to question if it is not implemented. Congress will fulfill all the six guarantees. We will hand over the lands grabbed by the government to the poor. The people's government will deposit Rs 2500 per month in the bank accounts of women head of families and provide gas cylinders for Rs 500," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi could investigate into alleged corruptions of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao or remove him from the post. He said that PM Modi canceled his Lok Sabha membership but would not go after corrupt KCR. "Can Modi investigate KCR's corruption? Can Modi remove KCR from the post of CM? BJP has completely lost its influence in the state in the last three months," he said.