Hyderabad: As campaigning for the upcoming Telangana assembly elections intensifies, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has alleged that there has been corruption of Rs 4,000 crore in land auctions in the state. Shah was addressing a press conference in Somajiguda, Hyderabad on Saturday. Attacking the incumbent BRS government over alleged corruption, the union Home Minister said, "People have lost faith in the BRS government. BRS boasted that they would provide one lakh jobs to the youth. They did not fulfill the promise. Job examination papers were leaked and a scam was committed. The loan waiver to the farmers has not also been implemented. They said that they would give Rs 3000 compensation to the unemployed and forgot about it”.

“It was said that four multi-specialty hospitals would be built, but that did not happen. Telangana Liberation Day is also not being held,” he added. Playing an apparent polarisation card, Amit Shah also criticised the the BRS government on the Muslim reservation. “Muslim reservation was provided due to fear of MIM. If BJP comes to power we will abolish religious reservations. The people of Telangana have decided to oust the KCR government. Congress, BRS and MIM are all family parties. If Congress wins the elections, they will go and join BRS. If BRS wins, people's money will be looted," said Amit Shah.

He said that if BJP comes to power in Telangana, “we will pay Rs 3100 per quintal for rice”. He also hit out at Telangana CM KCR over rising fuel prices. “If all states reduce VAT on petrol and diesel, KCR did not reduce it. If BJP comes to power, we will reduce VAT on petrol and diesel. If the BJP wins in the state, we will make a fixed deposit of Rs 2 lakh in the name of the girl child," claimed Shah.