IF CONGRESS WINS IN TELANGANA THE MISERIES OF THE UNEMPLOYED WILL BE REMOVED PRIYANKA GANDHI

Palakurti (Telangana): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra on Friday lashed out at the BRS government in Telangana saying that the state was number one in terms of unemployment.

"Seeing the youth and woman power in Telangana, I feel proud. In Palakurti, if one family served the people a lot, the other family was accused of grabbing people's lands," Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra, daughter of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, said while addressing a public meeting here.

"Telangana state was formed because of the sacrifices of the people. We thought that a state built on sacrifices should develop. Everyone's aspirations should be fulfilled in Telangana, which was won by struggle. People should think about whether, the wishes of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives have been fulfilled..or not," added Priyanka.

She questioned how many jobs were given since the state was formed. "How many people has the government given jobs in these ten years? Telangana is number one in the country in terms of unemployment. There was a lot of corruption in the job tests conducted by this (BRS) government. The youth were disappointed as the job exam papers were leaked. Some committed suicide. If Congress wins, the misery of the unemployed will be removed. We will implement the job calendar once we come to power and prevent paper leakages," claimed 51-year-old New Delhi-born Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra.