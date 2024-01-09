Ayodhya Lord Ram's footprints at Ramoji Film City, MD Vijayeswari performs puja

Hyderabad: The nation is gearing up for the consecration of Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which is scheduled for January 22. The air is filled with devotion and eagerness as people from across the country eagerly await the opportunity to witness the divine darshan of Lord Ayodhya Rama. A significant facet of the elaborate preparations for this historic event involves the creation and display of footprints representing Lord Ram.

Ramoji Film City Managing Director Vijayeswari, embodying profound reverence, carried Lord Sri Ram's footprints on her head in a display of utmost devotion. A ceremonial pooja programme followed, underscoring the spiritual significance of the occasion. Senior officers and dedicated employees of the Ramoji Group participated in the programme.

The creation of these sacred footprints is a remarkable endeavour undertaken by the skilled artisan of Pittampally Ramalinga Chary from Bowenpally in Hyderabad. Crafted from a combination of five metals, the footprints weigh 13 kg. The intricate details and craftsmanship symbolise the meticulous effort put into ensuring that these representations of Lord Ram exude divinity and reverence.

These revered footprints are destined for a momentous placement at the feet of Lod Sri Ram during the grand inauguration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. These symbolic imprints of divinity are being showcased at various locations, including at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The senior officials and employees of Ramoji Group had a darshan of Lord Ram's footprints.