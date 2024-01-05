Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, the managing trust of the Ram Mandir being built in Ayodhya has shared the latest pictures of the under-construction temple just days ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' or the consecration ceremony slated for January 22, 2024.

Statues installed at the entrance leading to Ram Temple

The string of pictures showcases the ongoing construction of the Ram Lalla Temple. Ornate statues of Lord Hanuman and 'Garuda' besides statues of elephants and lions have been installed at the entrance leading to the Ram Temple. The statues have been made using pink sandstone sourced from Rajasthan's Bansi Paharpur area.

The statues at the main entrance of the temple have been mounted on tiered slabs put up on both sides of the steps leading to the temple. To reach the main temple, visitors will have to 32 steps from the eastern side.

The pictures show a statue each of an elephant installed on the lower slabs, a statue each of a lion adorn the second level. On the topmost level, a statues of Lord Hanuman is on one side and a statue of 'Garuda' is on the other.

Statues of Garuda and Lord Hanuman installed on each side of steps leading to Ram Temple in Ayodhya.