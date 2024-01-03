Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday announced that January 22 (the consecration day of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya) would be observed as a dry day across the state. The announcement was made at a Press Conference in Raipur.

"As you all know, we are celebrating Good Governance Week from 25th December to 2nd January and our resolve for good governance and our ideal has been Ram Rajya...About 3000 tons of rice have been sent from here by the Rice Miller Organization. Our vegetable growers are also going to send vegetables. There is enthusiasm across the state for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22. The atmosphere will be like Diwali, lamps will be lit in the houses. Chhattisgarh government has decided to declare 22nd January as a dry day in the entire Chhattisgarh state..." said Vishnu Deo Sai.

Several states especially run by BJP are set before the historic occasion. In Gujarat, a 1430 Km run was organised where 20 runners eyeing an Army job and trying to join the police forces participated.

There is a lot of hype around the consecration with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the airport and renovated railway junction in the holy city. He also laid the foundations stone of projects worth crores.