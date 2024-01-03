Ayodhya: The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple is slated to held on January 22. And the hype and excitement around the event are palpable. Hordes of devotees have started gathering at the beginning of the new year.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra took to its X handle and posted the same on the day of the new year. The caption read, "Today, on January 1, 2024, thousands of devotees had darshans of Bhagwan Shri Ramlala Sarkar at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, Ayodhya."

However, this crowd resembled the crowd of Kashi and Mathura, and the deity Ramlala was beautifully decorated on the auspicious day. The aura of Ramlala's beautiful clothes, along with the gold-studded crown and beautiful jewelry, was visible.

As the date of January 22nd is inching closer, the curiosity about Ramlala has started increasing among the devotees. The continuous "Yagya" of all the branches of the four Vedas is going on in full force. Yagya rituals are continuing as per the rules and regulations. It is also informed that the Yagya will continue until Pran Pratistha, extending good wishes for the country.

According to sources, '56 bhog prasad' was offered to 'Ram Lalla' on January 1 by the chief priest of the Ram temple, Acharya Satyendra Das. The '56 bhog prasad' included different types of desserts such as Rasgulla, Laddu, Barfi, etc.