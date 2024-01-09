Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) : In Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, the mother of a martyred Kar Sevak has been waiting for the fulfillment of her son's dream for the last 33 years. The 100-year-old woman is now happy that the cause for which her son had laid down his life is going to be fulfilled now with the consecration of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya on January 22.

When the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation was at its peak, the woman's son, Dinesh Kushwaha, wanted to see the Ram temple built at any cost. In 1990, when the Kar Sevak contingent was going to demolish the disputed structure in Ayodhya, Dinesh Kushwaha was also eager to go, but his family members stopped him by making him to take an oath.

Dinesh Kushwaha's friends, desperate for Ram's cause, had gone to Ayodhya as Kar Sevaks. When the team of Kar Sevaks could not succeed in this task and as soon as Ram devotee Dinesh Kushwaha got this news, he could not bear the shock. He went to the Sangh office and committed suicide by pouring kerosene on himself and setting ablaze. The entire family was devastated by this step of Dinesh.

Husband also dies:- A few years after the death of his son, Dinesh's father also could not recover from the shock and he also died. Dinesh's mother kepts crying after Dinesh's death, holding her son's photo close to her chest. Dinesh's mother is more than 100 years old now. She is unable to walk, move or hear. She doesn't talk to anyone, but even today her eyes fill with tears when she mentions Dinesh's name.

This 100 year old mother used to sit at the door of the house with her son's photo waiting for her son for the last 33 years, but now she has become so old that she can neither hear nor speak. She has become completely unstable.

After the death of her son and husband, the woman could not come to terms with this, became unstable and kept waiting for the last many years for her son to return. Her son has sacrificed for society and country, which perhaps no one will be able to forget, but for the last 33 years no one came forward to help this old mother. No representative from the government to the administration even inquired about her.