Ram Temple Consecration: Lucknow's assistant professor in Sanskrit invited to idol rituals

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) : The inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya and the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla are to be held on 22 January 2024. The entire process of Pran Pratishtha (consecration) will be done by the learned pandits of Kashi. But, a professor from Lucknow University will also be taking part in these rituals.

Dr. Shyamlesh Kumar Tiwari, Assistant Professor, Oriental Sanskrit Department, Lucknow University, is the only professor in the country who will also take part in the puja of Pran Pratistha along with the Kashi pandits. He has received an invitation from Kashi's scholar Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid and Laxmikant Dixit for the puja rituals.

Explaining about the forthcoming consecration, Dr. Shyamlesh Kumar Tiwari said that he is the only professor who has received this invitation. No other professor from other universities of the state has got this privilege. He said that the program of consecration of the new idol in the new temple of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya city will start from January 16. Various activities will be performed in Pran Pratishtha till 22nd January.

Darshan of Ram Lalla: On January 22, there will be a process of removing the bandage from the eyes of the deity with a gold rod and applying Kajal with honey. After this, the new idol will be shown the mirror. No one except God can see the energy and waves in the idol born from Prana Pratistha. As soon as the idol's eyes open and meet the mirror, the mirror will shatter. This entire process is called eye contact. After this, everyone will get darshan of Ram Lalla.

Dr. Shyamlesh Kumar Tiwari said that the idol to be installed in the new Ram temple will be in the child form of Lord Ram. Laddu Gopal is a mixture of the child forms of both Ram and Krishna. Child form is considered the best form. Child form is the only one who can achieve all the desires, that is why the idol of child is being installed in the new temple, the assistant professor said.

Pran Pratishtha ceremony: Dr. Shyamlesh said that all the Acharyas and those participating in the worship ceremony will be given Varanas. On January 16, the guests who will sit for the Pran Pratishtha puja will perform the ritual of liberating the sins committed in the past. It will include 9 hosts. After this, the idol will be taken on a city tour. In the Panchang puja, all four gates will be worshiped at the entrance of the pavilion.