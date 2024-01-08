Ajmer (Rajasthan) : Rotis baked using Ajmer-made chapati makers will be served in the food prasad at Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Eight such machines are being sent from Ajmer to Ayodhya for the coming consecration. Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani handed over one machine to be sent to Ayodhya after performing formal puja on Monday, while the remaining seven machines are being prepared. Each machine bakes 1,200 rotis per hour. These roti makers are manufactured at Sarveshwar Tools located in Lohagal, Ajmer.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Devnani said that the temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya has become the largest pilgrimage site in the world and the country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. It is also a good fortune that the machine manufactured in Rajasthan's Ajmer will be useful for making rotis in the food prasad at Sita Rasoi in Ayodhya. The roti makers will be helpful to make as many rotis as possible as a very large number of devotees will come to Ayodhya. Many BJP workers including city BJP president Ramesh Soni were present in the program.

Manish Sharma, MD of Sarveshwar Tools, said that it is a matter of pride for Ajmer that the roti-baking machine manufactured here is going to Ayodhya. He said that there are four sections in Ayodhya, where food prasad will be prepared for the devotees. Rotis will be baked with the Ajmer machines in Sita Rasoi and Ramdhan Rasoi. Sharma said that the gas consumption is very less with this roti maker and one worker is required for each machine. It prepares 30 to 35 rotis from one kilogram of flour and there are machines for kneading flour and preparing dough also.