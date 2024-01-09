Ayodhya/Lucknow : Ahead of the consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22, the devotees are treated to beautiful pictures of the golden door installed at the main entrance to the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya temple. The door has been radiant with very beautiful carvings.

Till now the construction work of the ground floor has almost been completed. At the same time, 80 percent construction work on the first floor has also been completed. After this the finishing work will be done. A leading jewelery company of Delhi is doing the work of applying gold sheets on the doors at the central portion of the temple.

Through this, a layer of gold has been applied on the gate of the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Ram. Apart from this, similar gold layer will be applied on 14 other doors also. Singh Dwar, the main road to enter the temple, has already been completed. Apart from this, the land outside the temple complex is also being leveled, so that there is no inconvenience to the rituals starting from January 15.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has made extensive preparations for the Ram Lalla Pran Pratistha program on 22 January. As part of this preparation, the department is going to take out Charan Paduka Yatra in the state on January 15 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. State Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh gave this information in a press conference held at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.

Jaiveer Singh said that on the occasion of Lord Shri Ram's Van Gaman Pad, Charan Paduka Yatra will start from Bharatkup in Chitrakoot on 14th January i.e. on the day of Makar Sankranti and will end at Nandigram in Ayodhya on 19th January via Manjhanpur of Kaushambi, Shrigeverpur. . , Pratapgarh and Sultanpur of Prayagraj.

Minister Jaiveer Singh said that during this yatra starting from Chitrakoot, lakhs of people will participate along with MPs, MLAs, District Tourism Council Chairman and public representatives of the respective districts. On the occasion of Pran Pratistha, the Tourism Department is making preparations to make this yatra grand.