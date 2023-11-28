Hyderabad: The assets of 103 MLAs who are re-contesting in the upcoming Telangana assembly elections have increased by around 65 per cent since 2018, stated a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

"Between 2018 and 2023, the assets of re-contesting MLAs have increased significantly. Of the 103 re-contesting MLAs, assets of 90 legislators have increased from 3 to 1331 per cent, while the assets of 13 MLAs have decreased from 1 to 79 per cent," the report stated.

According to ADR report, the average assets of MLAs re-contesting were Rs 14.44 crore in 2018, which rose to Rs 23.87 crore in 2023 while the average property has increased by Rs 9.43 crore in five years.

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's assets were Rs 23.55 crore in 2018, which increased by 150 per cent to Rs 58.93 crore in 2023, the report further stated. The asset value of ministers KT Rama Rao rose from Rs 41.82 crore to Rs 53.31 crore and Harish Rao from Rs 11.44 crore to Rs 24.29 crore.

Among the re-contesting MLAs, those from ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had the highest average increase in asset value which increased from Rs 14.94 crore to Rs 25.18 crore. The average asset value of six re-contesting MLAs from Congress increased from Rs 4.22 crore to Rs 6.55 crore while four MLAs from MIM had an average increase of asset value from Rs 12.28 crore to Rs 19.52 crore.

BJP had the lowest increase among the political parties with the average assets of three MLAs rising from Rs 22.84 crore to Rs 25.05 crore.